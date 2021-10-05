News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry blocking road to Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:08 PM October 5, 2021   
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

A lorry is blocking a road near Lavenham, forcing drivers to find alternative routes. 

Melford Road is currently blocked as a result of the incident. 

One villager took to social media to encourage motorists to use Barrow Hill as an alternative route until the lorry is recovered. 

The AA Traffic Map is not showing any delays at the moment. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Lavenham News

