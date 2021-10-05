Lorry blocking road to Suffolk village

Published: 3:08 PM October 5, 2021

A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham - Credit: Paul Holland

A lorry is blocking a road near Lavenham, forcing drivers to find alternative routes.

Melford Road is currently blocked as a result of the incident.

One villager took to social media to encourage motorists to use Barrow Hill as an alternative route until the lorry is recovered.

The AA Traffic Map is not showing any delays at the moment.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

