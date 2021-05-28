Published: 9:07 AM May 28, 2021

The B1079 will have to be closed this morning after a lorry broke down - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down lorry is set to close a main road to a village this morning.

Police were called to the B1079 at Helmingham at 6.50am following reports of a broken down lorry.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road would have to be closed while the vehicles was recovered.

There are delays reported in the area.







