Suffolk road closed after lorry breaks down and blocks access
Published: 9:07 AM May 28, 2021
A broken down lorry is set to close a main road to a village this morning.
Police were called to the B1079 at Helmingham at 6.50am following reports of a broken down lorry.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road would have to be closed while the vehicles was recovered.
There are delays reported in the area.
