Published: 12:35 PM July 26, 2021

A lorry was in collision with a tree on the B1123 at Halesworth - Credit: Google

A lorry was involved in a collision with a tree on the B1123 near Halesworth today.

Police were called at 10.04am after the collision on the eastbound carriageway, just before the Chediston turn-off.

A number of people were trying to move the tree from the road after the crash. No injuries were reported.