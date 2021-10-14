News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Main road to Colchester Zoo likely to be shut for 'several hours'

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:19 PM October 14, 2021   
A main road leading to Colchester Zoo has been shut after a burst water main

A main road leading to Colchester Zoo has been shut after a burst water main

A main road leading to Colchester Zoo is currently closed and likely to remain shut for "several hours" following a burst water main. 

Maldon Road and the Warren Lane junction is currently closed as a result of the burst water main.

Colchester Zoo tweeted about the incident this morning, saying: "Work is currently being carried out by local authorities, however this approach is likely to remain closed for a number of hours."

According to the Anglian Water website, engineers are currently attending the problem to investigate and repair the issue.  

