Main road to Colchester Zoo likely to be shut for 'several hours'

Published: 12:19 PM October 14, 2021

A main road leading to Colchester Zoo has been shut after a burst water main - Credit: Google Maps

A main road leading to Colchester Zoo is currently closed and likely to remain shut for "several hours" following a burst water main.

Maldon Road and the Warren Lane junction is currently closed as a result of the burst water main.

Colchester Zoo tweeted about the incident this morning, saying: "Work is currently being carried out by local authorities, however this approach is likely to remain closed for a number of hours."

According to the Anglian Water website, engineers are currently attending the problem to investigate and repair the issue.

