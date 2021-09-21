Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash

Published: 7:23 PM September 21, 2021

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash in Great Barton - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a moped and a car near Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Ixworth Road, near the Bunbury Arms in Great Barton, at around 4.45pm today, Tuesday September 21.

The male patient was treated at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service and a volunteer critical care paramedic from SARS.

The motorcyclist was later airlifted with a serious leg injury.