Man in 80s dies following single vehicle crash

A man in his 80s has died following a single vehicle crash in West Bergholt.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the crash at 7.40am on Monday, December 27, to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a Vauxhall Crossland on the B1508, at the junction with Vinesse Road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Sadly the drive of the Vauxhall, a man in his 80s from Colchester, died at the scene."

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations and reopened around midday on Monday.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 229 of December 27.

