Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life

Published: 9:07 PM February 11, 2021

A man has been released under investigation by police following a crash which left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the man, from Falkenham, Suffolk, following the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A12 at Langham on Wednesday morning, February 10.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which closed the road around 6.50am.

One of those involved, a man in his 20s, was taken the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police is continuing to appeal for those who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Those with information should contact the team on 101, quoting incident 153 of February 10.