Man rescued after town centre collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:53 PM July 27, 2021   
Emergency services have rescued a man from a collision in Newmarket

A man has been rescued after two cars collided close to the centre of Newmarket. 

Emergency services were called shortly before noon to the junction of Fitzroy Street and Doris Street after reports that two cars had collided close to the tennis club.  

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and rescue said that one man was left trapped following the collision and that crews had worked to get him out and into the care of the ambulance service. 

Suffolk police said that the man had received a shoulder and back injury but that these injuries were not thought to be serious. 


