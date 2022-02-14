News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Man taken to hospital as road reopens four hours after crash

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:01 AM February 14, 2022
The incident happened on the B1084, which runs between Woodbridge and Orford

The incident happened on the B1084, which runs between Bromeswell and Orford - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been rescued and taken to hospital following a crash that closed a road near a Suffolk village for four hours.

Firefighters were called to free to man from a vehicle on Sunday evening near the village of Eyke. 

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service responded to the incident at about 10.35pm yesterday (February 13).

It occurred on the B1084, close to the village, and involved a single-vehicle.  

After the man was rescued by the fire service he was taken to hospital for treatment. 

A police spokesman said they did not believe any of the man's injuries were life-changing.

The vehicle had to be recovered, and the road was reopened at 2.50am. 

Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

