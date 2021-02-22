Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex collision

Published: 2:45 PM February 22, 2021

The incident happened on Colchester Road between Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Colchester.

The crash, which happened around 11am today, involved a lorry and a pedestrian on Colchester Road between Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken.

A man, aged in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Essex Police said.

The road is currently closed while a investigation takes place and it is expected to remain shut for the next few hours.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes where possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, can call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 369 of February 22 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.