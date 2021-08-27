Five people injured in crash on A1065

Published: 7:31 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 7:34 AM August 27, 2021

Suffolk police at the scene of a crash near RAF Lakenheath on the A1065. - Credit: Suffolk police

Five people have been injured in a crash on the A1065 Brandon Road near RAF Lakenheath this morning.

Suffolk police were at the scene of the collision between Brandon and Mildenhall at around 4am.

They rescued five people with minor injuries from the crash with help from the Ministry of Defence Police and US Air Force paramedics.

A car was recovered and the road was closed but is now open.

AA Roadwatch is not reporting any delays in the area at around 7.30am.

#NRT5 are currently at the scene of this #RTC just outside @48FighterWing on the #A1065.



5 very very lucky people walked away from this car with only minor injuries.



Thanks to @MODPolice and @usairforce paramedics for helping #JointWorking #1988@SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/m28VMpbmzm — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 27, 2021



