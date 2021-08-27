News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five people injured in crash on A1065

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:31 AM August 27, 2021    Updated: 7:34 AM August 27, 2021
Suffolk police are at the scene of a crash near RAF Lakenheath on the A1065.

Suffolk police at the scene of a crash near RAF Lakenheath on the A1065. - Credit: Suffolk police

Five people have been injured in a crash on the A1065 Brandon Road near RAF Lakenheath this morning.

Suffolk police were at the scene of the collision between Brandon and Mildenhall at around 4am. 

They rescued five people with minor injuries from the crash with help from the Ministry of Defence Police and US Air Force paramedics. 

A car was recovered and the road was closed but is now open. 

AA Roadwatch is not reporting any delays in the area at around 7.30am.


