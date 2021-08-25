Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021

Greater Anglia's regional services - like this train from Ipswich to Cambridge - have been doing well over recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Geater

Summer holidays, drier weather, an easing of Covid restrictions and a new advertising campaign is helping to get more passengers back on the region's railways - but many commuters have still to return to their old way of working.

Greater Anglia is now carrying about 55% of its pre-Covid passenger numbers - with some trains now becoming quite busy for the first time since March 2020.

A spokeswoman for the company said this was particularly on rural lines in Suffolk and Norfolk where trains were clearly becoming more popular for family days out.

The company has been trying to attract more passengers back with a new cinema advert emphasising its new trains - and its safety measure to make travellers feel as secure as possible.

Extra trains have been added to timetables to ensure there are now almost as many services as pre-pandemic on most lines.

The spokeswoman said some services were still very quiet - especially the Stansted Express line between London and the Essex airport.