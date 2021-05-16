News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Passenger falls off motorbike on A134

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:33 PM May 16, 2021   
A134 collision

The incident took place on the A134 at Long Melford - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike pillion passenger is being treated by paramedics after falling off the vehicle on the A134 at Long Melford.

Suffolk police were called to the incident this afternoon to help the passenger, who was riding behind the driver.

It is understood the passenger will be taken to hospital for further assessment. 

Officers remain on the scene to arrange recovery for the vehicle. 

Long Melford News

