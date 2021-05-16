Published: 3:33 PM May 16, 2021

The incident took place on the A134 at Long Melford - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike pillion passenger is being treated by paramedics after falling off the vehicle on the A134 at Long Melford.

Suffolk police were called to the incident this afternoon to help the passenger, who was riding behind the driver.

It is understood the passenger will be taken to hospital for further assessment.

Officers remain on the scene to arrange recovery for the vehicle.