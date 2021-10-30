Motorist left seriously injured after two-car crash

Clacton Road in Thorrington was closed after the Ford and Citroen collided - Credit: Google Maps

A motorist suffered serious injuries after a crash which closed a busy road in Essex.

Police received reports of a crash between a black Ford Fiesta and a black Citroen DS3 on the B1027 Clacton Road in Thorrington shortly after 6.50am on Friday.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The road was closed while officers conducted an investigation and the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 155 of October 29.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.