Multi-vehicle crash at Coggeshall causes delays on A120

A four-vehicle crash on the A120 is causing traffic chaos near Coggeshall - Credit: Google Maps

A multi-vehicle collision near Coggeshall is causing substantial delays on the A120.

National Highways East tweeted about the incident this afternoon, saying: "Please be aware of delays on the A120 between the A131 and the B1024 near Coggeshall.

"Essex Police are on scene responding to a multiple vehicle collision. There are delays approaching the collision in both directions. Please allow extra journey time."

#Essex please be aware of delays on the #A120 between the #A131 and the #B1024 near #Coggeshall. @EPRoadsPolicing are on scene responding to a multiple vehicle collision. There are delays approaching the collision in both directions. Please allow extra journey time. pic.twitter.com/KQxH568JTe — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 14, 2022

The AA traffic map is reporting that four vehicles were involved in the collision. Currently, the extent of any injuries is unclear.

The road was blocked, though it now appears congestion is starting to ease.