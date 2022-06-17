News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Footpath under 'most bashed bridge' in Needham Market closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:39 AM June 17, 2022
The bridge in Needham Market is frequently struck by vehicles

The bridge in Needham Market is frequently struck by vehicles - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The footpath under the railway bridge at Needham Market has been closed after a barrier was smashed.

Suffolk Highways said the Coddenham Road railway bridge, which was named the 'most bashed' in Britain last year, would be sealed off to pedestrians.

A barrier under the mid Suffolk bridge has been smashed

A barrier under the mid Suffolk bridge has been smashed - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months.

Signs under the bridge at Needham Market

Signs under the bridge at Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The incidents cost about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.

Suffolk Highways has not revealed when the footpath will reopen.

