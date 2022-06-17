Footpath under 'most bashed bridge' in Needham Market closed after crash

The bridge in Needham Market is frequently struck by vehicles - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The footpath under the railway bridge at Needham Market has been closed after a barrier was smashed.

Suffolk Highways said the Coddenham Road railway bridge, which was named the 'most bashed' in Britain last year, would be sealed off to pedestrians.

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months.

The incidents cost about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.

Suffolk Highways has not revealed when the footpath will reopen.