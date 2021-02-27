Major road closed this weekend for airfield access work

Published: 9:45 AM February 27, 2021

An aerial view of the scheme to improve the A140 near Eye - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A stretch of the A140 will be closed for the entire weekend to allow workers to connect the road to a new roundabout.

Suffolk County Council and Interserve Construction are closing the road near Eye, from the B1077 at the top of the Brome triangle to Castleton Way in Yaxley.

The closure will be lifted at 5am on Monday, March 1, when traffic will be diverted on to the new northern roundabout.

An official diversion route will be in place on similar classified A-roads.

The B1077 will remain open at its junction with the A140, while Rectory Road and Thrandeston Road will be closed at their junctions with the A140.

The closure is part of the improvement work to upgrade to the A140 near Eye, improving journey time, reliability and road safety in the area, and providing better access to the Eye Airfield Development Area.

When one Suffolk road closure is lifted, another one will resume on Monday, as overnight closures continue on the Orwell Bridge to allow Highways England to install a new system to minimise closures due to high winds.

Work on installing a new communication system – which includes electronic signs that display changeable speed limits during high winds – began last month.

The overnight closures apply every weekday until March 12, with one carriageway closed at a time during each phase between 10pm and 6am.

The closures stretch from junction 55 for Copdock and junction 58 for Seven Hills.

Work is set to switch to the eastbound carriageway between March 1 and March 5.

Work will complete with the final closure on the westbound carriageway from March 8 to March 12.





Current procedures mean the bridge must close when crosswinds reach speeds of 50mph or more; however, the new systems will see the bridge stay open as long as motorists drop their speed to 40mph.

The threshold for the bridge's closure has been raised to speeds higher than 60mph.



