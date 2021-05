Published: 10:50 AM May 12, 2021

Cyclists test out the new bike stands in Hadleigh - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Four new cycle parking stands have been installed in Hadleigh to help make cycling safer and easier for local residents and visitors.

The installation of the cycling parking stands follows community consultation by Hadleigh Town Council and Hadleigh Cycling Club, working in partnership with the county and district councils.

The stands can be found at the following locations in Hadleigh:

On the corner where Angel Street joins the High Street

Outside Pedal House, on the concourse on the High Street

At Hadleigh Church

On Maiden Way, just off the High Street

Hadleigh Cycling Club is also looking to produce a map of the cycle routes around the town and the surrounding countryside.

Mark Ash, executive director of Growth, Highways and Infrastructure at Suffolk County Council, said: “To get more people cycling long term we need to ensure there are enough places for them to safely store their bikes, so I am really pleased it is now easier to access Hadleigh town centre on two wheels.”

Tim Cook, chairman of Hadleigh Cycling Club, said: “It is terrific when a plan comes together so quickly.

"It is pleasing to find Suffolk County Council, Babergh District Council and the Town Council working together to ensure that we have everything in place as the weather is getting warmer and we see an upturn in cycling numbers.”