Extra support for passengers with disabilities using Greater Anglia trains

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 1:58 PM May 25, 2021   
Disabled passenger on Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia is launching a new accessibility policy - this picture was taken before the pandemic. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has published a new Accessible Travel policy setting out its policies for providing assistance for disabled and older passengers.

It lets customers know exactly what they can expect when travelling and reflects recent changes – such as the appointment of an Accessibility Panel, who will help shape the future of rail services in the region..

The policy can be found online and the customer leaflet is available at all staffed stations or can be sent free of charge via the operator’s Customer Relations Team.

Before the pandemic, around 30,000 people per year used Greater Anglia’s Assisted Travel service to get help with making a train journey. Staff are able to meet passengers, help them get on and off trains or help with luggage.

A similar number of customers with accessibility needs also used Greater Anglia services without booking.

Greater Anglia’s Accessibility Manager, Rebecca Richardson, said: “We want everyone to have a good journey with us and the updated policy and leaflet outlines our promise to do everything we can to ensure that this is the case.

“We recognise the industry has a lot of work to do to improve accessibility and to build a better relationship with our disabled customers and we think our improved training, new accessibility panel and our diversity and inclusion strategy is the start of real progressive change for our business.”  


