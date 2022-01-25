News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person trapped as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:14 AM January 25, 2022
A person is trapped in their vehicle after a crash near Newmarket

A person is trapped in their vehicle after a crash near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently working to rescue a person who is trapped in their vehicle after a crash near Newmarket. 

Fire crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in Ashley Road at 7.20am today, Tuesday, January 25. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to assist the ambulance service. 

They added: "Crews are working to rescue a person trapped inside their vehicle."

It is unclear at this stage if the road is blocked but the AA Traffic Map is showing heavy traffic in the area. 

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment about the incident. 

