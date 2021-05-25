Published: 3:52 PM May 25, 2021

The Northern Belle is returning to East Anglia next month - Credit: Lauren De Boise

One of the most luxurious trains in the world will be visiting East Anglia next month, offering people the chance to be pampered on a trip around the region or to one of Britain's great stately homes.

The Northern Belle will be taking passengers on a tour of East Anglia while they enjoy afternoon tea on June 14 while the next day it will take people on a day out to Derbyshire where they could visit either Chatsworth House or Hardwick Hall.

The train is made up of luxurious coaches originally created for the British leg of the Orient Express pulled by a veteran diesel locomotive similar to those which operated on East Anglian passenger trains until electrification in the 1980s.





Luxury is the watchword on the Northern Belle. - Credit: NORTHERN BELLE

The trips cost between £210 per person for afternoon tea to £370 for the all-day trip to Derbyshire.



