News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Northern Belle returns to bring luxury to East Anglian railways

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 3:52 PM May 25, 2021   
The Northern Belle arrives at Norwich Station

The Northern Belle is returning to East Anglia next month - Credit: Lauren De Boise

One of the most luxurious trains in the world will be visiting East Anglia next month, offering people the chance to be pampered on a trip around the region or to one of Britain's great stately homes.

The Northern Belle will be taking passengers on a tour of East Anglia while they enjoy afternoon tea on June 14 while the next day it will take people on a day out to Derbyshire where they could visit either Chatsworth House or Hardwick Hall.

The train is made up of luxurious coaches originally created for the British leg of the Orient Express pulled by a veteran diesel locomotive similar to those which operated on East Anglian passenger trains until electrification in the 1980s.


Tableware on board the Northern Belle

Luxury is the watchword on the Northern Belle. - Credit: NORTHERN BELLE

The trips cost between £210 per person for afternoon tea to £370 for the all-day trip to Derbyshire.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus