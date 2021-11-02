News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

One taken to hospital after Colchester crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:13 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 11:15 AM November 2, 2021
The crash happened in Wimpole Road, Colchester last night

The crash happened in Wimpole Road, Colchester last night - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Colchester last night. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Wimpole Road just after 6.15pm last night. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Colchester General Hospital after the crash. 

They were not able to confirm how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries. 

Essex Police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
George Edmundson gives Ipswich the lead at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon