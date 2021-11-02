One taken to hospital after Colchester crash

The crash happened in Wimpole Road, Colchester last night - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Colchester last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Wimpole Road just after 6.15pm last night.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Colchester General Hospital after the crash.

They were not able to confirm how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Essex Police have been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.