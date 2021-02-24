Motorists facing weeks of roadworks with 13 miles of diversions around village
Motorists in rural East Suffolk are facing three weeks of 13-mile-long diversions.
Orford Road in Tunstall will close on Thursday, February 25 until March 19 for drainage works.
The road will be closed 24 hours a day during the work meaning that drivers will have to add an extra 25 minutes to their journeys around the village.
The diversion will be through Chillesford and Butley before going out to Bromeswell and then back round Eyke before coming back into Tunstall.
The roadworks will run on from another set of roadworks in the village, this time on Woodbridge Road, which began at the start of the week.
Despite the closures being timed to be in place at the same time, notes on the Suffolk County Council roadworks map suggest that the full road closures for the two sets of works will not be in place at the same time.
