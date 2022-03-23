Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning - Credit: Jenifer Griggs

A cement overturned and caused delays on the A12 in north Essex this morning.

The overturned HGV saw the exit slip road to the A120 on the northbound carriageway closed shortly after 8.15am, Essex Police said.

A12 Northbound – Overturned Cement mixer on the exit slip road at J25 (A120/Marks Tey) just prior to the roundabout pic.twitter.com/GuLXh3ChKH — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 23, 2022

According to the AA traffic map, the incident caused delays of about 15 minutes on the A120 and A12.

Essex Police said the cement mixer was recovered by 9.15am.

