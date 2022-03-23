News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:53 AM March 23, 2022
An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning

An overturned lorry is causing long delays on the A12 this morning - Credit: Jenifer Griggs

A cement overturned and caused delays on the A12 in north Essex this morning.

The overturned HGV saw the exit slip road to the A120 on the northbound carriageway closed shortly after 8.15am, Essex Police said.

According to the AA traffic map, the incident caused delays of about 15 minutes on the A120 and A12.

Essex Police said the cement mixer was recovered by 9.15am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A12
Essex Live News
A12 Suffolk News

