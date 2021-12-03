News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed following crash between vehicle and person

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:52 AM December 3, 2021
London Road in Beccles is currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle 

London Road in Beccles is currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle

An east Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police were called to London Road, in Beccles, just after 8.35am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road is closed. 

They were not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this time but paramedics are also currently on the scene. 

