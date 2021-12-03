Road closed following crash between vehicle and person

London Road in Beccles is currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle - Credit: Google Maps

An east Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police were called to London Road, in Beccles, just after 8.35am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road is closed.

They were not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this time but paramedics are also currently on the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.