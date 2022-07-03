News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed and person trapped in car after crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:43 PM July 3, 2022
A person is trapped in a car after a crash in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary

A person is trapped in a car after a crash in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary - Credit: Google Maps

A road is closed and a person has been trapped in a car after a crash on a country road in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at about 4.45pm this afternoon, July 3, to a two vehicle collision in Hadleigh Road in Holton St Mary.

Two fire crews have been called to the scene to help remove someone who has been trapped inside one of the vehicles.

According to Suffolk police, one person has suffered injuries, although the extent of the injury is not yet known.

The road is closed and is expected to remain that way for some time.


