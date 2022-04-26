Three-vehicle crash causes delays near RAF Lakenheath

There are some delays near RAF Lakenheath after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A three-vehicle crash is causing delays near RAF Lakenheath this morning.

Police are currently on the scene of the crash on the A1065 near the American airbase.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to a crash involving three vehicles this morning.

"No one has been injured and the road is not blocked."

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area while.

