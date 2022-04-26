News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Three-vehicle crash causes delays near RAF Lakenheath

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:07 AM April 26, 2022
There are some delays near RAF Lakenheath after a three-vehicle crash

There are some delays near RAF Lakenheath after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A three-vehicle crash is causing delays near RAF Lakenheath this morning.

Police are currently on the scene of the crash on the A1065 near the American airbase. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to a crash involving three vehicles this morning.

"No one has been injured and the road is not blocked."

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area while.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

Kieran Mckenna at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Essex Police

Suffolk man convicted in connection with £13million fraud

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Melford Hall

Heritage

Inside two of Suffolk's most stunning stately homes

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon