Rail services affected after person hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:57 AM November 8, 2021
Ipswich railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A person has sadly been hit by a train this morning

A person has been hit by a train, which has resulted in rail services across Suffolk and north Essex facing severe disruption this morning. 

Greater Anglia said in a tweet that a person has been hit by a train between Chelmsford and Witham. 

The 6.24am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, which calls at Stowmarket, Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester has been cancelled. 

The 7.55am London Liverpool Street to Norwich has also been cancelled. 

For specific train service alterations and cancellations click here

Suffolk

