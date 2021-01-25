Published: 7:00 PM January 25, 2021

Network Rail engineers hope to have the main line to London operating normally by Wednesday - nearly a week after a landslip in Essex caused major problems for trains.

An embankment at Ingatestone has become unstable, causing a dip in the tracks on the line out of London towards Norwich.

The line from Norwich into London is still open and is being closely monitored.

Remedial works are ongoing and are expected to finish on Wednesday morning. Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information.

The landslip is causing fewer problems than normal, because passengers can only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve been working around the clock this weekend to carry out repairs.

"Work is progressing well and as long as there no issues we plan to reopen the line on Wednesday morning.

“I know that this has been very disruptive for passengers and for those living nearby and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to those who have worked with us to enable access to the site to carry out these emergency repairs.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience while engineers work to repair the railway, and we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We are running a reduced timetable for all services which travel through Ingatestone.

"Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journey. We will keep our website updated with any changes to our services."