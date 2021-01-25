News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Rail line set for repair after landslip disruption

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 PM January 25, 2021   
Ingatestone rail repairs

Network Rail is carrying out emergency repair work at Ingatestone. - Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers hope to have the main line to London operating normally by Wednesday - nearly a week after a landslip in Essex caused major problems for trains.

An embankment at Ingatestone has become unstable, causing a dip in the tracks on the line out of London towards Norwich.

The line from Norwich into London is still open and is being closely monitored. 

Remedial works are ongoing and are expected to finish on Wednesday morning. Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information.

The landslip is causing fewer problems than normal, because passengers can only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve been working around the clock this weekend to carry out repairs.

"Work is progressing well and as long as there no issues we plan to reopen the line on Wednesday morning.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
  2. 2 Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert
  3. 3 COMMENT: Paul Lambert's record at Ipswich Town is not good enough - it's time for change
  1. 4 Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed
  2. 5 'I don't agree... I'm doing what's best for my career' - new signing Thomas responds to Ismael's 'unprofessional' accusations
  3. 6 Covid infection rate in Ipswich continues to fall below England average
  4. 7 Critical care full and nearly 700 patients fighting Covid in hospital
  5. 8 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
  6. 9 Severe delays on A14 following collision between lorry and car
  7. 10 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?

“I know that this has been very disruptive for passengers and for those living nearby and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to those who have worked with us to enable access to the site to carry out these emergency repairs.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience while engineers work to repair the railway, and we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We are running a reduced timetable for all services which travel through Ingatestone.

"Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journey. We will keep our website updated with any changes to our services."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Live

Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus