Reduced speed limit set to be enforced on Orwell Bridge due to strong winds

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:26 AM October 2, 2021    Updated: 9:28 AM October 2, 2021
A reduced speed limit will be put in place on the A14 Orwell Bridge due to strong winds this afternoon. 

A reduced speed limit could be put in place on the A14 Orwell Bridge due to strong winds this afternoon.

Drivers will be asked to travel at slower speeds due to forecasted strong wind which is set to hit parts of Suffolk today. 

National Highways East tweeted that the gust speed will be higher than the threshold and the risk period will be between 3pm on 7pm on Saturday October 2. 

A spokesman wrote: “We are looking to reduce the speed limit on the bridge during this time. We'll update you again around 1pm for any changes.” 

Ipswich News
Suffolk

