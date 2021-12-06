Updated
Man freed after lorry and car crash on major west Suffolk road
Credit: Google Maps
A man has been freed after a crash involving a lorry and a car on a busy west Suffolk road this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash in the A134 near the Manger Pub in Bradfield Combust.
A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One man was trapped in his car as a result of the crash.
"The man was conscious and breathing and has since been rescued from the vehicle and taken to hospital."
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.
The two vehicle crash is currently causing delays to motorists.
