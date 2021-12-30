Road off A14 blocked after two vehicle crash
Published: 2:31 PM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A two-vehicle crash left a road just off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds blocked for more than an hour.
Police were called to the crash involving a Peugeot 3008 and Renault Clio in Fornham Lane just before 11.30am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said no injuries were reported and recovery of the vehicles has now been completed.
The road was cleared just before 1pm.
