Road off A14 blocked after two vehicle crash

A west Suffolk road was blocked after a two vehicle crash near the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash left a road just off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds blocked for more than an hour.

Police were called to the crash involving a Peugeot 3008 and Renault Clio in Fornham Lane just before 11.30am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no injuries were reported and recovery of the vehicles has now been completed.

The road was cleared just before 1pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

