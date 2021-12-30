News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road off A14 blocked after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:31 PM December 30, 2021
A west Suffolk road was blocked after a two vehicle crash near the A14

A west Suffolk road was blocked after a two vehicle crash near the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash left a road just off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds blocked for more than an hour. 

Police were called to the crash involving a Peugeot 3008 and Renault Clio in Fornham Lane just before 11.30am today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no injuries were reported and recovery of the vehicles has now been completed. 

The road was cleared just before 1pm. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 



A14
Bury St Edmunds News
A14 Suffolk News

