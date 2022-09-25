Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road in west Suffolk is expected to be closed for the majority of the day after a serious two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath at about 1.20am today (September 25).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road will remain closed for most of the day.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes while Suffolk police remain at the scene.