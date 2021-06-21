Roadworks in Suffolk for you to be aware of this week
If you are after a stress-free commute to work or a planned day out, it is always best to check if there are any roadworks taking place that might delay your journey.
Here are just some of the planned roadworks taking place on Suffolk's roads this week:
A14 slip road closure
A slip road on the A14 will be closed from 7.30pm on Friday, June 25 to 1am on Saturday, June 26, as Highways England carries out some essential works.
The junction 58 entry slip road at Nacton to Levington Seven Hills Interchange will be closed for the works.
Road closure, Woodbridge
Woodbridge Road will be closed on Thursday, June 24, with a 20-minute diversion route in place granted by Suffolk County Council.
Road closure, Bury St Edmunds
Church Road, in Bury St Edmunds, will be closed until Wednesday, June 23 as Anglia Water carries out essential works.
There is currently a 10.8km diversion in place, which should add around 20 minutes to your journey.
Road closure, Sudbury
Due to emergency works by Anglia Water, the B1508 between Sudbury and Bures will be closed until Tuesday, June 22.
There is a 23.2km diversion in place, which should take around 35 minutes.
Road closure, Aldeburgh
Fairfield Road, in Aldeburgh, will be closed until Friday, June 25 as UK Power Networks carries out essential works. A diversion is in place.
Road closure, Hadleigh
George Street in Hadleigh will be closed from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, June 26, as the Armed Forces Day fete carnival passes through the town.
Road closure, Leavenheath
Plough Lane, Leavenheath will be closed until Friday, June 25 whilst BT carries out roadworks.
There is a diversion route in place, but it is expected to only add around five minutes on to your journey.