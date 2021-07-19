Suffolk traffic: 10 roadworks to be aware of this week

Published: 3:17 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM July 19, 2021

Roadworks are being carried out on the A14, in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury this week - Credit: Archant

If you're planning a smooth journey to and from work, or heading to the beach during the hot weather, here are some roadworks you might want to be aware of in Suffolk.

A14 closures

The A14 westbound from Junction 56 (Wherstead) to 55 (Copdock Interchange) westbound will have a carriageway closure due to bridge maintenance works on behalf of Highways England.

This will be from July 19 to July 20 from 9pm to 5am.

There will also be an A14 eastbound and westbound closure at Junction 47 (Elmswell) at the exit slip road from July 19 to July 20 from 8pm to 6am.

The lane and carriageway closures are for bridge inspection works on behalf of Highways England

Bury St Edmunds

A stretch of the Kevelaer Way cycleway from The Crankles is closed from July 12 to August 2.

This is to replace River Lark footbridge and undertake maintenance works to the River Linnet footbridge.

The diversion is through the bridleway, Rougham Road, Southgate Street, Swan Lane, Honey Hill, Cycleway Kevelaer Way and vice versa.

Mendham

Foxes Lane is closed for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing from July 19 to 23 for 24 hours each day.

The diversion route is through Sandpit Hill, B1123, Mendham Road, Withersdale Road and vice versa.

Moulton

School Road from Bury Road to Kennett Road is blocked by a road gully, which has not caused flooding.

It will be closed for repairs from July 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The diversion route is B1506, B1085 and vice versa.

Palgrave

Priory Road from Lion Road to A143 is closed to from July 19 to 23 to carry out pre-surface dressing patching and minor drainage repairs.

There is a diversion route on A143, Lion Road and vice versa.

Sproughton, Burstall and Hintlesham

The A1071 Hadleigh Road, Thorpes Hill and Silver Hill are all closed from July 19 to 23 for surface dressing and associated works.

The diversion is from A1071, A1214, A12, Cuckoo Farm way, Via Urbis Romanae, A134, A1071 and vice versa

Sudbury

Gregory Street and Gainborough Road will be closed for carriageway resurfacing from July 20 to 24 between 7pm and 5am during those days.

The diversion route for normal traffic is from Church Street, Friars Street, Station Road, Great Eastern Road, King Street, B1115, A131, A134, A131 and no vice versa

The diversion route for HGV Traffic is A131, A1124, A133, A134 and A131.

Wattisfield, Rickinghall Inferior and Botesdale

Diss Road, Snape Hill and a stretch of the A143, Botesdale, is closed from July 19 to 23 for carriageway lining and road studs between 8pm and 6am.

The diversion route is from A143, A1088, A1066, A140, A143 and vice versa

Wrentham

The B1127 Chapel Road from the junction with Guildhall Lane to A12 will be closed for drainage improvement works from July 21 to August 10.

The diversion route is from B1127, A146, B1384, A1117, A12 and vice versa.