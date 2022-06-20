News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk road closed by police following crash

Published: 6:07 PM June 20, 2022
The A1141 between Cockfield and Lavenham in Suffolk

The A1141 between Cockfield and Lavenham in Suffolk

A road in west Suffolk has been closed by police following a crash.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the A1141 between 4.30pm and 6pm this afternoon, June 20.

Police have closed the road between Lavenham and Cockfield and officers are currently on the scene.

It is unknown if there have been any injuries.

Traffic in the area appears to be coping well with some queues on the southbound carriageway.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

