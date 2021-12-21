Regularly flooded Suffolk road could reopen this week

A road near Southwold that had an urgent road closure installed last month due to extensive tidal flooding is due to reopen this week.

Potter's Bridge, along the B1127, was closed in November with no timeframe as to when the repairs would take place and is now due to be reopened tomorrow.

Last week work took place to clear the road of water and debris along the road, as it has been submerged for prolonged periods of time recently.

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey on the closed B1127 - Credit: Thérèse Coffey

After further inspection from Suffolk Highways, road repairs have been arranged for December 21, which they envisage will take one day to complete.

Repairs must be completed to both the drainage valves and the road before the closure can be removed.

Though once the repairs have been completed, the road closure will be removed straight away.

Since the road's closure hundreds of people signed a petition calling for the site to be fixed and Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey



