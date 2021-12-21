News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Regularly flooded Suffolk road could reopen this week

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 6:00 AM December 21, 2021
Updated: 7:15 AM December 21, 2021
Southwold road

Potter's Bridge near Southwold is regularly flooded - Credit: John Huggins - Credit: John Huggins

A road near Southwold that had an urgent road closure installed last month due to extensive tidal flooding is due to reopen this week.

Potter's Bridge, along the B1127, was closed in November with no timeframe as to when the repairs would take place and is now due to be reopened tomorrow.

Last week work took place to clear the road of water and debris along the road, as it has been submerged for prolonged periods of time recently.

Thérèse Coffey

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey on the closed B1127 - Credit: Thérèse Coffey

After further inspection from Suffolk Highways, road repairs have been arranged for December 21, which they envisage will take one day to complete.

Repairs must be completed to both the drainage valves and the road before the closure can be removed.

Though once the repairs have been completed, the road closure will be removed straight away.

Since the road's closure hundreds of people signed a petition calling for the site to be fixed and Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey 


Most Read

  1. 1 Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference
  2. 2 The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins today
  3. 3 Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision
  1. 4 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base, court hears
  2. 5 Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143
  3. 6 'Kieran will be backed' - Ashton and McKenna on January window
  4. 7 Antiques shop closing after Covid hit trade - but still trading online
  5. 8 Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  6. 9 McKenna working to add to his staff as goalkeeping coach is confirmed
  7. 10 'He's been unbelievable for me' - Norwood's praise for Dyer
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infec

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood heads home.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland | Live

Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October.

Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Problems with HGVs has been an ongoing issue in Coddenham, near Needham Market

Suffolk County Council

Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon