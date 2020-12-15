News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Delays expected as police escort storage tank through Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:06 PM December 15, 2020   
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Wednesday as police escort a 94-tonne storage tank through Suffolk.

The abnormal load, measuring 4.3m wide, 4.5m high and 23m long, is set to leave the Cookson and Zinn plant in Pondhall Road, Hadleigh at noon.

From Pondhall Road, the tank will be transported to Duke Street before joining the A1071.

It will then join the A1214 before reaching the A14, where it will continue onto its final destination in Heysham, Lancashire.

Suffolk police will be escorting the load up to the A1214.

Police have warned motorists delays are expected along the routes while the tanker is in transit.

