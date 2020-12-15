Delays expected as police escort storage tank through Suffolk
Published: 12:06 PM December 15, 2020
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Wednesday as police escort a 94-tonne storage tank through Suffolk.
The abnormal load, measuring 4.3m wide, 4.5m high and 23m long, is set to leave the Cookson and Zinn plant in Pondhall Road, Hadleigh at noon.
From Pondhall Road, the tank will be transported to Duke Street before joining the A1071.
It will then join the A1214 before reaching the A14, where it will continue onto its final destination in Heysham, Lancashire.
Suffolk police will be escorting the load up to the A1214.
Police have warned motorists delays are expected along the routes while the tanker is in transit.
