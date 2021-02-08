News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

Police continue to respond to Storm Darcy crashes in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:40 PM February 8, 2021   
A car off road in Needham Market during Storm Darcy

Suffolk police have responded to several cars coming off road since Sunday night because of Storm Darcy - Credit: PA

A video has captured the moment a man tried to free his car from a ditch as Storm Darcy continues to cause problems on Suffolk's roads.

Two cars came off road in Coddenham Road, Needham Market on Sunday evening (February 7), with both drivers returning to the scene on Monday to recover their snow-covered vehicles.

No-one was injured as a result of either accident.

A video filmed on Monday morning shows both drivers attempting to recover their vehicles with help from the public.

Police have been called to the scene of several other accidents so far today, although no motorists have suffered any serious injuries.

Among the crashes were cars in ditches on the B1077 at Stuston and neat West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby.

A car also overturned on Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds and the driver was checked over by ambulance crews.

Elsewhere, impassable snow drifts are causing nightmares around Aldeburgh, Thorpeness and Leiston, with a number of roads currently blocked by huge accumulations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  2. 2 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
  3. 3 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  1. 4 More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list
  2. 5 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  3. 6 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
  4. 7 GALLERY: Some of the best snow pictures from across Suffolk today
  5. 8 More than 100 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
  6. 9 Huge search for toy poodle called Jet, missing in the snow for 22 hours
  7. 10 Suffolk set for more heavy snow as Storm Darcy continues

Among roads currently blocked include the A1094, Leiston Road between Leiston and Aldeburgh, the B1387 into Walberswick and the B1353.

Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An update on where snow is expected to fall this weekend

Suffolk Weather | Live

Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Spa Gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today 

Live

More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Town House Farm in Hadleigh is on the market for over £3million

Gallery

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Storm Darcy, AKA the Beast from the East 2, has arrived in Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Live

LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow, people urged not to travel

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon