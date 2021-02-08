Police continue to respond to Storm Darcy crashes in Suffolk

Video

Published: 2:40 PM February 8, 2021

Suffolk police have responded to several cars coming off road since Sunday night because of Storm Darcy - Credit: PA

A video has captured the moment a man tried to free his car from a ditch as Storm Darcy continues to cause problems on Suffolk's roads.



Two cars came off road in Coddenham Road, Needham Market on Sunday evening (February 7), with both drivers returning to the scene on Monday to recover their snow-covered vehicles.

No-one was injured as a result of either accident.

A video filmed on Monday morning shows both drivers attempting to recover their vehicles with help from the public.

Police have been called to the scene of several other accidents so far today, although no motorists have suffered any serious injuries.

Among the crashes were cars in ditches on the B1077 at Stuston and neat West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby.

A car also overturned on Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds and the driver was checked over by ambulance crews.

Elsewhere, impassable snow drifts are causing nightmares around Aldeburgh, Thorpeness and Leiston, with a number of roads currently blocked by huge accumulations.

Among roads currently blocked include the A1094, Leiston Road between Leiston and Aldeburgh, the B1387 into Walberswick and the B1353.