Fallen branches bring down power cables near Sudbury
Published: 11:15 AM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Fallen tree branches have brought down power cables in a village near Sudbury.
Suffolk Highways said on Twitter the cables were brought down on the B1063 at Chilton Street, near Clare.
People have been advised not to touch the cables as engineers have been called to the scene.
Suffolk Highways said: "Please do not attempt to remove the trees or branches - teams are en route."
Storm Eunice has arrived in Suffolk and is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph, with a red weather warning being issued for the south of the county.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
