Fallen branches bring down power cables near Sudbury

Fallen tree branches have brought down power cables in a village near Sudbury.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter the cables were brought down on the B1063 at Chilton Street, near Clare.

Large tree branches have fallen along B1063 Chilton Street #Clare which has caused electricity cables to fall.

People have been advised not to touch the cables as engineers have been called to the scene.

Suffolk Highways said: "Please do not attempt to remove the trees or branches - teams are en route."

The progress of the storm

Storm Eunice has arrived in Suffolk and is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph, with a red weather warning being issued for the south of the county.

