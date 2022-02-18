News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Fallen branches bring down power cables near Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:15 AM February 18, 2022
The cables were brought down near Clare and Sudbury

The cables were brought down near Clare and Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Fallen tree branches have brought down power cables in a village near Sudbury.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter the cables were brought down on the B1063 at Chilton Street, near Clare.

People have been advised not to touch the cables as engineers have been called to the scene.

Suffolk Highways said: "Please do not attempt to remove the trees or branches - teams are en route."

The progress of the storm

Storm Eunice has arrived in Suffolk and is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph, with a red weather warning being issued for the south of the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon