Van crashes into telegraph pole as police urge caution in Storm Eunice
Published: 8:14 AM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have urged drivers to take care in Storm Eunice today after a van crashed into a telegraph pole in Newmarket.
Mildenhall police were called to the single-vehicle crash in Exning Road this morning.
Police said on Twitter: "Please drive to the conditions if you are out today."
Storm Eunice is set to bring wind speeds of up to 90mph, with a red weather warning issued in parts of Suffolk between 10am and 3pm.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
