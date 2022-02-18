Van crashes into telegraph pole as police urge caution in Storm Eunice

Police have urged drivers to take care in Storm Eunice today after a van crashed into a telegraph pole in Newmarket.

Mildenhall police were called to the single-vehicle crash in Exning Road this morning.

#NRT5 are currently at scene of a single vehicle #RTC on Exning Road #Newmarket. Road is passable whilst we wait for recovery. Please drive to the conditions if you are out today. #988 #1815 pic.twitter.com/fqod3kZfCT — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 18, 2022

Police said on Twitter: "Please drive to the conditions if you are out today."

Storm Eunice is set to bring wind speeds of up to 90mph, with a red weather warning issued in parts of Suffolk between 10am and 3pm.

