Road near Stowmarket closed after lorry crashes into ditch

The lorry crashed into a ditch in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A road in a village near Stowmarket has been closed by police after a lorry crashed into a ditch.

Stowmarket police have enforced a temporary closure of the B1115 at Great Finborough.

Queues have started to form in the area, according to the AA traffic map.

Police said on Twitter: "Officers in attendance and requesting motorists to please find an alternative route."

