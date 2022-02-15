Road near Stowmarket closed after lorry crashes into ditch
Published: 5:14 PM February 15, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A road in a village near Stowmarket has been closed by police after a lorry crashed into a ditch.
Stowmarket police have enforced a temporary closure of the B1115 at Great Finborough.
Queues have started to form in the area, according to the AA traffic map.
Police said on Twitter: "Officers in attendance and requesting motorists to please find an alternative route."
