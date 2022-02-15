News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road near Stowmarket closed after lorry crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:14 PM February 15, 2022
The lorry crashed into a ditch in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket

The lorry crashed into a ditch in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A road in a village near Stowmarket has been closed by police after a lorry crashed into a ditch.

Stowmarket police have enforced a temporary closure of the B1115 at Great Finborough.

Queues have started to form in the area, according to the AA traffic map.

Police said on Twitter: "Officers in attendance and requesting motorists to please find an alternative route."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

