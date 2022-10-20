News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy road near Sudbury closed as air ambulance called to crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:45 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 5:04 PM October 20, 2022
A busy road near Sudbury is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Sudbury Police

A busy road has been closed after the air ambulance was called to a three-vehicle crash near Sudbury. 

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A134 between Long Melford and Sudbury at about 3.55pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said three vehicles were involved. 

Ambulance crews and firefighters have also been called to the scene. 

One person is trapped in a vehicle. 

However, the police spokesman described their injuries as not life-threatening or life-changing. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays in the area.


