Busy road near Sudbury closed as air ambulance called to crash
Published: 4:45 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 5:04 PM October 20, 2022
- Credit: Sudbury Police
A busy road has been closed after the air ambulance was called to a three-vehicle crash near Sudbury.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A134 between Long Melford and Sudbury at about 3.55pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said three vehicles were involved.
Ambulance crews and firefighters have also been called to the scene.
One person is trapped in a vehicle.
However, the police spokesman described their injuries as not life-threatening or life-changing.
According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays in the area.