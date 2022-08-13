Road closed as emergency services called to single-vehicle crash
Published: 8:43 AM August 13, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An east Suffolk road is currently closed after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash on the B1353 between Thorpeness and Coldfair Green at about 4am today (August 13).
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital.
The extent of any injuries is not yet clear, the spokeswoman added.
A road closure remains in place at the scene.