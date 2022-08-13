Road closed as emergency services called to single-vehicle crash

The B1353 is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

An east Suffolk road is currently closed after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash on the B1353 between Thorpeness and Coldfair Green at about 4am today (August 13).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital.

The extent of any injuries is not yet clear, the spokeswoman added.

A road closure remains in place at the scene.



