News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed as emergency services called to single-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:43 AM August 13, 2022
The B1353 is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash

The B1353 is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

An east Suffolk road is currently closed after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash on the B1353 between Thorpeness and Coldfair Green at about 4am today (August 13). 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital.

The extent of any injuries is not yet clear, the spokeswoman added.

A road closure remains in place at the scene.


Suffolk Live News
Thorpeness News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the 70 homes plan for Grundisburgh

Suffolk villagers say 70 homes development creating 'dust storm'

Dominic Bareham

person
Beach at Walton on the naze

Updated

Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackle a large field fire in Bentley

Suffolk Live News | Updated

10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon