Lorry and car crash in Wickham Market

Published: 2:29 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM May 24, 2021

Officers from Suffolk police are attending a crash in High Street, Wickham Market. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car in Wickham Market.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the road traffic collision between an HGV lorry and a Ford Fiesta in High Street at 1.40pm today (Monday, May 24).

Two teams from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended the crash.

No injuries have been reported and emergency services are still on the scene.

If you have any information for police please ring 101 quoting CAD 181.