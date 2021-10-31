News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:06 PM October 31, 2021
A contraflow system is in place on the A14 at Ipswich but wasn't in Trimley

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are a number of roadworks taking place across Suffolk this week — if you're making any journeys, be sure to plan around these.

A12

The A12 at Wangford, near Southwold, will have a speed limit in place for some evenings this week due to Suffolk Highways works.

They are taking place from 8pm to 5am from Monday to Wednesday to prevent disruption, with drivers travelling at this time likely to face delays.

Garrison Lane, Felixstowe

Work is ongoing in this road, with the Anglian Water project set to be completed this Friday.

Motorists can use Undercliff Road West and Orwell Road to get around the works.

Bramford Lane, Ipswich

Cadent gas engineers are continuing their work in Bramford Lane, which leads to the town centre.

It will remain closed off at the junction of Cromer Road, a busy junction near the railway bridge, and Wallace Road.

A144

Openreach works are taking place on the A144 at Bramfield, which connects Halesworth with the A12, this week.

Motorists can expect delays from Wednesday to Friday.

B1103, Newmarket

Repairs are taking place on streetlights on the B1103 Fred Archer Way, near Newmarket town centre, this week.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place opposite the multi-storey car park from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

A12
Suffolk

