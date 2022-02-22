Five roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Motorists in Suffolk will be keen to avoid the roadworks taking place this week - here are a few to watch out for and plan your journeys around.
The Street, Holbrook
The Street in Holbrook will be closed until Friday, February 25, to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out essential roadworks and sewer mains works.
An 11.4-mile diversion route has been put in place while works are being carried out and is expected to add around 30 minutes to people's journeys.
Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich
Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich will be closed until February 25, to allow roadworks to take place.
A short 2.3-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around five minutes to people's journeys.
Stowmarket Road, Ringshall
Stowmarket Road will be closed until Friday, February 25, so that essential roadworks can be carried by Suffolk County Council.
A 4.5-mile diversion route is in place and is expected to take around 10 minutes.
Strattonhall Drift, Levington
An emergency road closure has been put in place for Strattonhall Drift to allow street works to take place between 9.30am and 3pm on Wednesday, February 23.
A 2.2-mile diversion route will be in place which should take around five minutes.
A14 and Orwell Bridge
Parts of the A14, including the Orwell Bridge, will be partially closed overnight for six weeks while essential work takes place.
The maintenance, which will take place over a six-week period, will see the replacement of the bridge's existing weather station with new technology and equipment.
The A14 will be completely closed between 8pm and 6am on weekends between junction 55 to 58.
During weekdays a lane closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am.
More info on the roadworks and diversion routes can be found here.