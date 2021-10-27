News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rail services affected after person hit by train

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:28 AM October 27, 2021   
Ipswich railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services in Ipswich have been cancelled after a person has been hit by a train in Romford

Train services between Ipswich and London have been cancelled due to a person being hit by a train this morning. 

The 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, which calls at Ipswich, has been cancelled due to a person being hit by a train in Romford.

The 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich has also been cancelled as a result of the incident. 

In a tweet Greater Anglia said: "All lines are blocked between Ilford and Romford owing to a person being hit by a train.

"Train services are subject to severe delays, short notice alterations/cancellations."

Emergency services and Network Rail staff are currently on site.

Information on delays and refunds can be found online




