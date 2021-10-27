Rail services affected after person hit by train
Published: 8:28 AM October 27, 2021
Train services between Ipswich and London have been cancelled due to a person being hit by a train this morning.
The 8am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, which calls at Ipswich, has been cancelled due to a person being hit by a train in Romford.
The 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich has also been cancelled as a result of the incident.
In a tweet Greater Anglia said: "All lines are blocked between Ilford and Romford owing to a person being hit by a train.
"Train services are subject to severe delays, short notice alterations/cancellations."
Emergency services and Network Rail staff are currently on site.
Information on delays and refunds can be found online.
