Overturned car blocks busy road into Ipswich
Published: 10:29 AM October 5, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services were called to an overturned car blocking the A1071 leading into Ipswich from Hadleigh.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to Coram Street outside of Hadleigh at around 8.15am this morning.
Fire crews and the ambulance service were also in attendance.
A police spokesman confirmed the car blocked the eastbound side of the road, but traffic was still able to pass.
A motorist travelling into Ipswich said: "Police were on scene letting other cars past as it was only blocking one side of the road."
You may also want to watch:
The condition of the motorist involved in the crash is not known at this time.
Most Read
- 1 Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket
- 2 Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
- 4 Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property
- 5 Two arrests after police raid suspected illegal puppy farms
- 6 Solar farm size of 100 football pitches gets go-ahead in Suffolk
- 7 Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage
- 8 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks
- 9 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
- 10 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold