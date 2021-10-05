News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Overturned car blocks busy road into Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:29 AM October 5, 2021   
The eastbound side of Coram Street in Hadleigh was blocked

The eastbound side of Coram Street in Hadleigh was blocked - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to an overturned car blocking the A1071 leading into Ipswich from Hadleigh.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Coram Street outside of Hadleigh at around 8.15am this morning.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

A police spokesman confirmed the car blocked the eastbound side of the road, but traffic was still able to pass.

A motorist travelling into Ipswich said: "Police were on scene letting other cars past as it was only blocking one side of the road."

The condition of the motorist involved in the crash is not known at this time.


Hadleigh News

