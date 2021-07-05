News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Stalled vehicle causes traffic jam on A12

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:24 AM July 5, 2021   
All emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the A12 near Stratford St Mary

The A12 is partially blocked southbound at Stratford St Mary due to a stalled vehicle.  - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 southbound is blocked after a stalled vehicle caused delays.

Traffic jams are building on the route during the morning rush hour after the incident at Stratford St Mary.

There is also slow traffic heading towards Ipswich on the A14 at junction 55, the Copdock interchange.

Elsewhere in Suffolk, there are some delays in Bury St Edmunds due to roadworks on Nowton Road, Beetons Way, Barons Road and Hollow Road.

You may also want to watch:

A14
Ipswich News
Colchester News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Everton's Lewis Gibson during the Preseason Friendly match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town set to move for Everton defender

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
An upcoming episode of Escape to the Country is set to feature a Suffolk village

Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus